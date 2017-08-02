Little leads into final round at Ladies Senior Championship

Jackie Little leads after two rounds at the Guardian Capital Alberta Senior Ladies Championship in Edmonton. (Photo by Alberta Golf)

The weather was much improved on day two of the Guardian Capital Alberta Senior Ladies Championship and Jackie Little surged ahead of the pack.

Little, a former champion at the event holds a four stroke lead heading into the final round Thursday at the Edmonton Petroleum Golf and Country Club. The three-time winner shot 77 on the second day for a two-round total of 152. Kim Carrington sits second at plus-12 after an eight-over-par in round two.

“My game has not been right on this year. It’s been a bit of a struggle. Right now, I’m just kind of happy that I’m almost there. It feels like it’s almost clicking,” Little said in an Alberta Golf press release.

“I’m not going to think about victory. I’m just going to try and keep the game going on. I think when you have experience, you try and manage things when the game’s not perfect.”

Lynn Kuehn of Lacombe shot 81 on Wednesday and dropped back to seventh place. Her plus-19 is 11 strokes back of the lead.

From the Olds Golf Club, Cathy Spicer is alone in 17th place with a two-round total of 173.

Stephania Duffee of Ponoka is in 41st at plus-46.

