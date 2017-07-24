Local hockey players shortlisted for Team Alberta

Twenty-nine local hockey players have made the cut for a chance to play for Team Alberta.

The players have been shortlisted for Team Alberta U18 that will play in the national championship from Nov. 1- 5.

Among those names, two Central Alberta players cracked the list. Forwards Paige Grenier of Olds and Shae Demale of Red Deer will attend a fall camp in late September before the final roster is named.

On the male side, Team Alberta announced the shortlist for the U16 roster that will participate in the 2017 Challenge Cup this fall. The event brings together the top U16 players from Western Canada with teams from British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba.

The list included 30 players, one of which is from Central Alberta. The only player was defenceman Ronan Seely of Olds, who played last season with the Red Deer Bantam AAA Rebels and was drafted in the first round of the WHL Bantam Draft by the Everett Silvertips.

Two Red Deer Rebels draft picks were also among the shortlist, with first round selection Ethan Rowland and third rounder Jordan Borysiuk making the cut.

The players selected will reconvene for a camp in the fall before the Challenge Cup.