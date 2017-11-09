Local sport: Jessie Handley has all the right moves

Considering she played for Hunting Hills High School, RDC Queens basketball head coach Ken King had plenty of opportunity to watch Jessie Handley.

He was impressed.

Her athletic ability, and the fact she was from Central Alberta, made her an obvious recruit.

But what he didn’t know about the five-foot-10 guard was even more impressive.

“She’s very coachable and her effort level and the way she’s a student of the game is impressive,” he said. “She listens, studies and puts in the extra time.”

Handley sat and watched during the early portion of the season, absorbing what was happening on the court.

“I needed to get the feel for the pace of the game, which is a big difference from high school,” said the 18-year-old native of Red Deer. “It was nice to work my way into the lineup, rather than just being thrown into it.”

But once she showed what she could do it was hard for King to take her out.

“She puts in the extra time which made it a no-brainer to put her in the lineup and for her to stay in the lineup,” he said.

“It takes a lot of work (to get into the lineup) and seeing the results of that work is exciting,” she said.

Handley has played in the team’s last three games, averaging five points and three rebounds a game. Her best effort was a 13-point game in a 54-51 win at Briercrest.

“That was a turning point in my self-confidence,” she said. “Coming in as a rookie to the college level and having a good game confirmed to myself what I can do.”

Jessie doesn’t look like a raw rookie. She handles herself, in all situations and under control. The fact she played point guard in high school helped

“It did and I definitely try to focus on the mental side of the game … try to be a student of the game.”

She also spends at least two days a week in the weight room.

“I need to build up my strength. I was able to rebound a lot in high school, but that’s a lot tougher here.”

King likes the fact she’s working on her physical strength, but it once again comes back to her mental strength.

“As a smaller guard she puts in a lot of work in the weight room to be stronger,” he said.

“But it’s her mind set that puts her ahead of a lot of girls in this league.

“She has some girls beat before they walk on the court because she’s in a better pace mentally and focused. As her strength and experience catch up to where her head is at she’ll be a really good player.”

Handley got her first taste of basketball in Grade 6 and played under the direction of coach Jill de Jonge at Hunting Hills.

“Jill helped me a lot she had a lot of good tips and pointers … ideas on how to improve myself.”

Jessie also played with the Queens Central Alberta Club program, working with Queens star Emily White and King.

“That was the first step toward the college level,” she said.

The Queens have run into a string of crippling injuries and have three starters — White, Madi Nimmo and Lauren Bailey — out with ankle injuries. Bailey, with a sprain, is the closest to returning while White and Nimmo have a break in the anklle and could be out until the second half.

The Queens, who are 1-3 in ACAC play, have three games remaining on their pre-Christmas schedule. They’re at home, Nov. 17 against Ambrose and Nov. 18 against Lethbridge, and at Olds Nov. 24.

With the injuries Handley will be counted on even more.

“It’s unfortunate, but it’s something we have to deal with,” said Handley, who knows a thing or two about injuries.

“I tore my rotator cuff a couple years ago and it still bothers me a bit,” she said.

Handley is taking kinesiology with an eye toward physiotherapy. She will be at RDC for at least two years.

“Then hopefully get into the U of A for four years,” she concluded.

Danny Rode is a retired Advocate reporter who can be reached at drode@reddeeradvocate.com.