Louis Johner hangs on for narrow lead after day 3 at North American Pony Chuckwagon Championships

John Stott (right) pulls narrowly ahead in heat 12 of the Westerner Days North American Chuckwagon Championships on day three. He had the top time of the day at 1:19.43 and sits third in the aggregate. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate staff)

In took until heat 12 to get the fastest time on day three of the Westerner Days North American Pony Chuckwagon Championships.

Three drivers came home nearly three wide in the final heat of the night Friday, with John Stott in the K. Jochem Contracting Ltd. wagon narrowly edging out Kevin Desjarlais and Lee Adamson with a time of 1:19.43. Desjarlais in the Ensign Energy Services Inc. wagon crossed in 1:19.48 and Adamson in 1:19.69.

That still wasn’t enough to catch veteran Louis Johner on the aggregate as the 70-year-old finished first in heat one 1:21.92. His total time through three days is 3:54.55.

Adamson with his A1 Rentals tarp has closed the gap though with an aggregate time of 3:54.84. Stott is also closing in after day three, he sits at 3:55.46. Fourth overall belongs to Garry Theil in his Urban Underground Solutions/Knight Caap Industries Inc. wagon. His three-day time is 357.42.

He also won heat 11 in 1:20.31 which was also the fourth fastest time of the night.