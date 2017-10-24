LTCHS Raiders win silver at ASAA Cross-Country Provincials

The Lindsay Thurber Raiders cross-country team, made up of 29 runners won silver at provincials in Edmonton on the weekend. (contributed photo)

Since the current team of grade 12 runners entered Lindsay Thurber Comprehensive High School, their goal was to raise an Alberta Schools Athletic Association 4A cross-country banner.

They finished a few points short of the banner (82 behind powerhouse William Aberhart of Calgary), but in winning team silver, the Lindsay Thurber Raiders cross-country team did what no other in history had done. The second place finish in Edmonton at ASAA Provincials last weekend was the best the school had ever done.

LTCHS ended up with 2502 total team points, more than 400 ahead of third. In cross-country provincials history, no team had ever complied that many points and finished second.

“I Remember meeting some of our grade 12 students when they entered our program in grade 9,” said cross-country coach Brian Madill.

“We really wanted to honour their hard work and commitment over the four year span by finishing with a 4A banner, but William Aberhart was just a bit stronger. That said, we have nothing but appreciation for the kids who ran for us this year. They are an amazing group to work with.”

The Raiders had five top 15 finishes at provincials: Journey Flewell was sixth in the senior girls age group; Josh Campbell was seventh in intermediate boys; Emma Holmes was eighth in senior girls; Owen Pimm was eighth in junior boys and Hannah Wirtanen was 12th in junior girls.

The rest of the team who helped the school to their highest ever finish and point total were: Senior runners: Izaak Vriend, Tessa Strom, Isaiah Paterson, Reid Petrosenko, Hayley Lalor, Lauren Pasiuk, Heather Ritchie, and Jade Weber. Intermediate runners: Logan Lopaschuk, Keegan Thompson, Erik Sveinson, Jamie Lalor, Kalee Lodewyk, Dawsin McDonald, Brenna Higham, and Hannah Jackson. Junior runners: Selemani Nshimiyimana, Tyler Herzberg, Connor McCrea, Elyssa Leedahl, Rebecca Kenworthy and Megan Kelley.

The Notre Dame Cougars were seventh and the Hunting Hills Lightning was 14th in the 4A category, which includes 53 schools in total. St. Joseph’s High School was 24th in the 3A category.

Individually, Jared Howse of St. Joseph’s won silver in the junior boys age group with a time of 13:48.

Lacombe runner Kaitlin Swartz won ASAA gold in the senior girls category in a time of 15:40. Other Lacombe runners who placed in the top ten were Daniel Szucs (ninth) in intermediate boys and Nathan Swartz (ninth) in junior boys.



