Madi Nimmo a great fit at RDC

Madi Nimmo admits there were a few tears following her final basketball game with the Hunting Hills Lightning.

“After my last game (in 2016) I cried a bunch as I definitely felt that was the last game I’d be playing,” said the Red Deer native.

But RDC Queens head coach Ken King had other ideas.

He contacted Lightning head coach Jill de Jonge about Madi playing at RDC.

“Ken talked with Jill who asked if I would be interested,” she said. “I really had no thoughts about going to college until after I talked with Ken then decided to give it a try. It’s been a blessing.”

It’s worked out perfectly for the five-foot-nine forward as she joined the Queens for the 2016-17 Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference season.

Although she was on the team she didn’t play until the second half.

“We wanted her to focus on her academics the first half and when that was taken care of we were able to get her into several games the second semester in a limited role,” explained King.

Nimmo played in seven games, averaging three rebounds and 3.7 points per game, not bad considering she was playing inside for the first time in her career.

“Last year was the first time I ever played inside,” she said. “In high school we had two six-foot-three girls so I didn’t have to.”

But despite giving up height to the majority of the inside players in the league, Madi seems to be a natural at the position.

“She’s strong, fast, athletic and can jump, so she’s able to fit into that role,” said King.

“I did a lot of CrossFit during the summer, which helped and I don’t kind a few bruises,” she said with a laugh.

Madi also spent the summer training with King and several members of the Queens.

“I could see a lot of improvement,” she said.

“It’s good that she’s from Red Deer and home grown so she could work with us during the summer,” said King, who feels Nimmo bring more than just talent to the floor.

“She brings a natural energy and enthusiasm for the game which allows her to step into a bigger role this year.”

Nimmo’s first basketball camp came in Grade 3, but it wasn’t until Grade 7 when she started to take the game seriously.

From then on it was just one of a number of sports she played in school.

“I ran cross-country, was in track and field, badminton, team handball … most sports except volleyball.”

Madi believes her time at Hunting Hills, working with de Jonge, who is an assistant coach with King this season, and other members of the Potts family, helped prepare her for college.

“They were always enthusiastic and helped me defensively and kept me motivated,” said Nimmo, who knows what she needs to continue to work on.

“For me the biggest part of my game has always been rebounding and using my physicality,” she said. “What I need to do is work on my scoring. Most instances I get the rebound and look to pass. I have to score and of course work on defence.”

Nimmo has the perfect teammate to work with in all-star Emily White.

“Emily has moved to a different position this season, but I still like going up against her in practice … she challenges me. She knows all the post moves and what I have to do in there.”

Going up against White in practice showed in Nimmo’s play in the preseason, as she didn’t look out of place, even facing much taller players.

“Getting to play a bit at the end of last year helped me a bunch, and this year’s practices have been good, so it’s really helped my confidence. I know in the past, because I wasn’t used to playing the position, I was a bit shy, but it’s getting easier.”

The RDC squads open their ACAC regular season Saturday in Calgary against St. Mary’s University. They open at home, Oct. 28 against SAIT.

Danny Rode is a retired Advocate reporter who can be reached at drode@reddeeradvocate.com