Maple Leafs sign forward Josh Leivo to one-year extension

TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed forward Josh Leivo on a one-year extension worth US$925,000.

Leivo, 24, has recorded one assist in five games for the Maple Leafs this season. The Innisfil, Ont., native has collected 19 points (nine goals, 10 assists) in 46 career NHL games, all with Toronto.

Although Leivo is often made a healthy scratch, coach Mike Babcock said it was important to sign him.

“We just think he’s a player we like, so why wouldn’t we?” said Babcock. “I don’t think it has gone as good for him this year as last year. When he gets his next opportunity, he has to take someone’s job.”

Leivo said he accepts any role on the team he is given.

“We’ve got a great team right now and we’re rolling,” he said. “I’m staying patient with it, staying positive in the room. Just helping the guys.

“It’s kind of a fun room right now and we hope to keep that going.”

He also has 124 points (51 goals, 73 assists) in 171 regular season games with the American Hockey League’s Toronto Marlies and was named an AHL All-Star in 2015-16. In 35 career Calder Cup playoff games in the AHL, Leivo has registered eight goals and 19 assists.

Leivo was selected by the Maple Leafs in the third round (86th overall) of the 2011 NHL draft.

The Canadian Press

Note to readers: ADDS photo

Previous story
Teams ready to hurry hard at Red Deer Curling Classic

Just Posted

One person dead, five others injured in early-morning crash in Kingston, Ont.

KINGSTON, Ont. — A man who was checking the damage on his… Continue reading

Robotics challenge sparks student interest in Red Deer

Student-built robots compete in fun challenge

Accused murderer tells all to Mr. Big undercover officer

Joshua Frank tells undercover police officer he shot the Klaus family

Central Alberta Child Advocacy Centre prepares to open

Non-profit will run the facility and agencies will provide staff

A slow economic recovery isn’t yet loosening Central Alberta’s tight job market

Job-seekers at Red Deer fair say there are still few openings

WATCH: Central Middle School students’ Christmas tree

A group of Central Middle School students are set to show off… Continue reading

Chicken crosses B.C. road, stops traffic

Rooster makes early morning commuters wait in Maple Ridge

Red Deerian honours her brother who died in a motorcycle collision

Houaida Haddad is encouraging Red Deer residents to donate blood

Red Deer County firefighters to be recognized for Waterton help

RCMP brass will give formal recognition Monday

Ron James tries to lighten humanity’s load through humour

The comedian returns to Red Deer for shows Dec. 1 and 2

100+ Women Red Deer donate to Christmas Bureau

About $14,000 will help with Christmas hampers and toys

Semi collides with vehicle on Highway 2 north of Ponoka

Members of the Ponoka Integrated Traffic Unit dealt with a call on Highway 2 north of Ponoka

After 70 years, Red Deer veteran still remembers his traumatic war experience

Frank Krepps feels lucky to have survived the Second World War

Merritt Mountie charged with assault

Charges are in relation to an incident in May at the detachment, B.C. Prosecution Service said

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month