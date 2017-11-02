Mark Scheifele’s hat trick leads Winnipeg over Dallas

Jets 5 Stars 2

WINNIPEG — Mark Scheifele had a hat trick and Patrik Laine scored his first goal in five games as the Winnipeg Jets extended their point streak to six games with a 5-2 victory over the Dallas Stars on Thursday.

Laine’s goal came after he told reporters at the morning skate that he didn’t have a lot of confidence and felt he couldn’t do many “positive things” on the ice. He has five goals and two assists in 12 games.

The victory was the third straight for the Jets (6-3-2), who are 4-0-2 during the points streak.

Jets defenceman Tylers Myers also scored and Blake Wheeler added a trio of assists. Connor Hellebuyck made 21 saves to pick up his seventh win of the season (7-0-1).

Alexander Radulov scored for Dallas, extending his goal streak to four games. Mattias Janmark had the other marker. Ben Bishop stopped 22 of the 26 shots he faced.

Winnipeg mounted a 3-0 lead with three goals in a span of four minutes and 18 seconds in the first period, including a pair on the power play.

Scheifele scored once during the first period and twice in the third, sending the hats raining down with an empty-netter with 1:00 left, his seventh goal of the season.

Dallas (7-6-0) had won two in a row going into the game.

The Stars didn’t get their first shot on goal until 10:12 of the opening period, but then 10 seconds later centre Jason Dickinson was called for holding.

Scheifele took a cross-ice pass from Wheeler and bent into a one-timer that blew past Bishop at 10:58.

Laine scored after a Dallas giveaway. Stars defenceman Esa Lindell couldn’t control the puck in the slot and Jets defenceman Dmitri Kulikov got it and sent a pass to Laine for his quick shot at 13:04.

With Winnipeg on a 4-on-3, Myers scored at 15:16 when his shot went past a screened Bishop on the stick side to make it 3-0.

Radulov scored when he took advantage of a Jets defensive breakdown in front of the net and flipped a backhand over a sprawled Hellebuyck with 2:01 left in the first.

The second period included an early fight between Stars captain Jamie Benn and Jets defenceman Dustin Byfuglien, after Benn took issue with Byfuglien’s hard check of Radulov into the boards.

Winnipeg forward Brandon Tanev had a goal waved off with just over four minutes left in the period when Stars coach Ken Hitchcock successfully challenged for goalie interference. Bishop lost his stick after Scheifele’s skate hit it and knocked it out of his hands.

Janmark then squeezed Winnipeg’s lead to 3-2 when his partly screened shot went past Hellebuyck’s outstretched glove with 1:34 left in the middle frame.

Scheifele’s second goal at 1:47 of the third was an odd one. Josh Morrissey fired the puck from the point and it hit Scheifele’s stick as he was beside Stars defenceman Greg Pateryn in front of the net. The puck flew up in the air and over the pair into the net.

Jets forward Kyle Connor had a penalty shot with 4:59 left in the game, but got in close to Bishop and couldn’t get a shot off.