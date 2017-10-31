Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS Much like the controversial politician himself, Connor McDavid’s decision to dress as Donald Trump for a Haloween party has received a polarizing reaction on social media. This photo, posted Monday on an Instagram account belonging to McDavid’s girlfriend, shows the Edmonton Oilers star dressed as a svelte version of U.S President Donald Trump, complete with an American flag lapel pin on his dark suit and a messy blond wig.

McDavid’s Donald Trump costume gets mixed reaction on social media

TORONTO — Much like the controversial politician himself, Connor McDavid’s decision to dress as Donald Trump for a Halloween party has received a polarizing reaction on social media.

A photo posted Monday on an Instagram account belonging to McDavid’s girlfriend shows the Edmonton Oilers star dressed as a svelte version of U.S President Donald Trump, complete with an American flag lapel pin on his dark suit and a messy blond wig.

McDavid posed with girlfriend Lauren Kyle, who was dressed as First Lady Melania Trump, and the photo received over 4,500 likes, as well as some negative comments.

The initial Instagram caption read “Making America great again,” before being edited to “Mr and Mrs Trumpus.”

“The caption is all kinds of tone deaf, specially seeing as that ‘catch phrase’ is used by Trump to promote racism/homophobia, etc!,” said one Instagram user when criticizing the original caption.

More snarky comments on Twitter and Instagram were quick to follow.

One Twitter user posted “figures that the first time connor mcdavid showed even a hint of personality it would be to showcase that he’s actually a bad person,” while another wrote: “It appears Connor McDavid misinterpreted the Oilers’ need for offensive right wingers.”

Others were annoyed with the negative reactions to the costume

“If you are upset about Connor McDavid’s Halloween costume, you may be wasting energy that could be used on something, anything, that actually matters,” wrote a user.

As for the costume itself, one Instagram commenter summed it up nicely: “Tie too short. Gut too small. Skin not orange enough. More Pulp Fiction than Fictitious (Fake) News.”

McDavid didn’t consider his costume to be news, fake or otherwise.

“You know what? It’s a Halloween costume, and that’s all it was,” he told reporters after practice Tuesday. ”It was not meant to be anything or mean anything. It was a Halloween costume. That’s all I say about it.”

Previous story
100 Days Out: A look at five Canadian athletes to watch at the Pyeongchang Games

Just Posted

Clark Kent shows up for House duty as Trudeau shows off latest Halloween costume

It’s a bird. It’s a plane. No, it’s Justin Trudeau. The prime… Continue reading

Doors open at Warming Centre in Red Deer

Donations can be made to Safe Harbour Society

Red Deer DBA board has four new faces

Board of directors to choose 2o18 executive

Recognizing Survivors of Suicide Day

Red Deer group hosts event

Anniversary of Protestant Reformation celebrated by some Red Deer churches

In Kentwood, kids will learn about Martin Luther through games

VIDEO: Speed on green starts Wednesday

Red Deer drivers will be fined for speeding through green or amber light

Supervised drug consumption site is coming soon to Red Deer, say some councillors

Many hope a local drug treatment centre is coming too

Suspects rob liquor store using “sawed off action rifle” in Ponoka

They took liquor bottles and emptied the till

Alberta politicians vote strongly in favour of keeping daylight time

Alberta’s legislature has officially voted to scrap a bill proposing the province… Continue reading

Collision rates rise this time of the year: Learn how to report collisions

Red Deer RCMP remind drivers to be safe

Photos: Getting into the Halloween spirit

At least one Red Deerian loves to decorate for the spooky holiday

Kootenay kidney patient awaiting Air Canada refund

Dan Ervin has waited for an Air Canada refund since his kidney transplant was cancelled in August

The flavour of Mexico in a bottle

Salmon Arm’s Caliente Hot Sauce Company brings a fresh product to store shelves

There’s a really simple way to get pesticides off produce

New study suggests there’s easy ways to remove pesticides

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month