McKinlay Jr. loses in playoff at Men’s Mid Amateur

Grande Prairie, Alberta — Tom McKinlay Jr. of Lacombe Golf and Country Club battled to the bitter end at the Alberta Golf Mid Amateur Championship on Wednesday.

McKinlay was tied for seventh heading into the third and final round, three shots back of leaders Kevin Campbell, Warren Holman and Brian Laubman.

He opened the tournament with a one over 73 then in a wet and rainy second day, put up a four over 76.

The Lacombe golfer then fired a three over 38 on the front nine of the final 18 holes, before going one under in the last nine. That forced a playoff against Neil Thomas of the Edmonton Country Club, who also finished with a three-day total of 223.

On the fourth playoff hole at the Grande Prairie Golf and Country Club, Thomas birdied to win the title.

At the event, 107 players aged 25 and over competed for the championship. The event is also designed to fill positions for the 2017 Canadian Men’s Mid-Amateur Championship.