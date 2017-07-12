Meadowlands Golf Club ready for 10th annual open tournament

The annual Meadowlands Open Golf tournament is ready to mark a milestone this weekend.

Players will tee off for the 10th annual two-day event on July 15, with Judy Thompson set to defend her title on the women’s side, and Curtis Fleck looking to top his men’s tournament record of 140 set last year.

There are six divisions in the tournament: women and men’s open, senior women and senior men’s open (age 55+) and junior girls and boys’ open (age 18 and under).

After the opening round Saturday, players with be group in different flights for the final 18 holes Sunday.

Individuals interested in registering for the tournament can call the pro shop 403-887-5100. There is camping available and the weekend with conclude with a barbecue Sunday night.

Meadowlands Golf Club is located on the south side of Sylvan Lake beside Highway 11.