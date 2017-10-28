Mike Reilly tosses three touchdowns, Eskimos beat Stampeders 29-20

EDMONTON — Two quick-strike, third-quarter touchdowns carried the Edmonton Eskimos to a 29-20 victory over the Calgary Stampeders on Saturday to keep alive their hopes for a second-place finish in the CFL West Division.

Quarterback Mike Reilly hit Brandon Zylstra and Adarius Bowman with scoring passes to break open an 8-6 lead and spark the Eskimos (11-6) to their fourth straight victory. The loss was Calgary’s second straight, but the Stampeders (13-3-1) had already clinched first place long ago.

Edmonton will play Saskatchewan in Regina next weekend to determine the second-, third- and fourth-place finishes in the West. Edmonton is now tied with Winnipeg with 22 points, two up on the Roughriders.

The first quarter was about as uneventful as 15 minutes of CFL action could be, with the teams combining for just 103 yards total offence, and neither coming even close to threatening to score.

It took the game’s first turnover early in the second — Edmonton came up short on third-and-one on its own 47-yard line — to create a scoring chance. The Stamps, trying to rebound from last weekend’s 30-7 loss to Roughriders, moved the ball to the Edmonton 10 before stalling and settling for a 17-yard Rene Paredes field goal.

The Eskimos, who have been plagued by injuries since training camp, lost defensive back Brandyn Thompson on the series with a lower-body injury.

Six plays after Calgary’s score, Reilly hit Derel Walker with a 45-yard pass to set up an eight-yard touchdown strike to Bowman at 9:53.

Calgary got a second field goal three minutes later, this one from 44 yards, after a 38-yard reception by DaVaris Daniels got the Stampeders into range.

After Charleston Hughes’ league-leading 10th quarterback sack forced Edmonton to punt, Hugh O’Neill booted a 47-yard single for an 8-6 Eskimos lead at the half. The sack was the 99th for Hughes in his 10-year career, still well off the all-time record of 156 by former Hamilton Tiger-Cat Grover Covington.

In stark contrast to the first half, the second opened with an explosion of points. Two plays in Reilly hit Zylstra with a 77-yard scoring strike and O’Neill followed with an 87-yard single on the kickoff. Calgary responded with a nine-play 75-yard drive capped by Anthony Parker’s nine-yard touchdown reception.

Jamil Smith’s 64-yard kickoff return to Calgary’s 35 created the opportunity for Bowman to grab a boot-top pass from Reilly and turn it into a 17-yard touchdown four plays later for a 23-13 lead. Swayze Waters kicked a 15-yard field goal with four minutes left.

Bo Levi Mitchell marched Calgary 75 yards in seven plays, ending with Kamar Jorden’s 13-yard touchdown catch and Waters kicked a 38-yard field goal with 15 seconds left to create the final score.

Previous story
RDC Queens volleyball earn split in Lethbridge

Just Posted

Kenney wins Alberta United Conservative leadership race

CALGARY — Former federal cabinet minister Jason Kenney has won the leadership… Continue reading

A good year to buy Red Deer Kinsmen Dream Home tickets

Contemporary beauty at 98 Longmire Close

Sunnybrook yard is ready to welcome candy seekers on Oct. 31

15 inflatable statues and more

Astros’ Gurriel may be punished for gesture at LA’s Darvish

HOUSTON — Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel is facing possible punishment after… Continue reading

‘Napping on NAFTA’: Harper blasts Trudeau government handling of negotiations

WASHINGTON — Stephen Harper has expressed alarm over his successor’s handling of… Continue reading

Watch My Ride: Gary Davis shows off his 1974 Barracuda

Name: Gary Davis Make and Model: 1974 Plymouth Barracuda How long have… Continue reading

Actress Rose McGowan says her silence over on sexual assault

DETROIT — In her first public comments since accusing film producer Harvey… Continue reading

Blackfalds RCMP arrest man who evaded police for hours

A 28-year-old man was arrested after a lengthy foot chase that began… Continue reading

Red Deer Trans and Non-binary Aid Society looks to educate community

Things haven’t always been simple for Lucas Gagnon since he came out… Continue reading

Photo: G.H. Dawe students donate blanket to Asooahum Crossing

Students on a path to reconcile. About 90 students have been working… Continue reading

Crossfield Mountie, woman, charged with stealing money from school charity

CROSSFIELD, Alta. — A Mountie and another person have been charged with… Continue reading

Photo: Traffic at 32 Street and 47 Avenue backed up after minor collision

Red Deer RCMP responded to a minor two-vehicle collision at the intersection… Continue reading

Photo: Collision backs up traffic

Collision happens at 32nd Street and 47th Ave

NHL needs to take action on hits to the head: former NHL goalie

Ken Dryden says its up to commissioner Gary Bettman to help reduce brain injuries

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month