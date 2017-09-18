Mixed bag for Kings and Queens

Red Deer College Queen Reesa Garez takes control of the ball from Olds College Bronco Allison Wheeler during at Red Deer College Saturday. (Photo by Jeff Stokoe/Advocate staff)

It was a mixed bag for the Red Deer College’s soccer teams during its home-opening weekend.

A dramatic goal from Hugo Janssen in extra time lifted the Kings to its first win of the season on Saturday against Olds College.

“That’s what they make movies out of,” said Wade Groenewegen, Kings head coach. “It’s not great for a coach’s heart, but the win was great – we needed one.”

Janssen was unable to play in the team’s previous game against Medicine Hat due to an ankle injury.

“We even thought about pulling him out of the game [against Olds College] at points … but he said he wanted to hang in there and we’re sure glad he did,” Groenewegen said.

The Kings weren’t as successful on Sunday, falling to the Southern Alberta Institute of Technology Trojans 2-0. The Trojans were much bigger and more experienced, Groenewegen said.

“I’m not disappointed in our performance at all. We’d like a different result, but I don’t think our guys could have given us anymore,” he said.

The team has definitely improved this season, but there is still work to be done, Groenewegen said.

“We’ve got a few things in fluid play that need to be a bit better, but this game doesn’t really change our training approach,” he said.

The Kings are now 1-3 on the season.

The Queens weren’t able to secure a win in the home-opening weekend, playing Olds College to a 2-2 draw on Saturday and falling to the Trojans 1-0 on Sunday.

Esad Elkaz, Queens head coach, said the team played a more complete game on Sunday than on Saturday; however, the team just couldn’t find the back of the net.

“We created five or six 100 per cent chances [on Sunday], but the ball just didn’t want to go in. We’re going to have to work hard in practice to fix some of the problems with finishing,” Elkaz said.

The Queens are 0-1-3 through its first four games.

Chelsea Webster, Queens defender, said the team is going to keep battling this season.

“You can’t get down on yourself and you have to stay encouraging to your teammates and luck will come. It didn’t go our way [this weekend], but there’s lots of the season left,” she said.

The Kings and Queens will host the Lakeland Rustlers on Saturday. The Queens play at 2 p.m. and the Kings go at 4 p.m.

