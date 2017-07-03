Mixed day for Canadians at Wimbledon

LONDON — Canada’s Eugenie Bouchard made an early exit at Wimbledon on Monday after dropping a 1-6, 6-1, 6-1 decision to Spain’s Carla Suarez Navarro in first-round play.

The world No. 61 from Westmount, Que., started strong but faded early in the second set and never recovered. Bouchard had 24 unforced errors over the 88-minute match while her 25th-seeded opponent made just 14.

Bouchard, who has been bothered by a right ankle injury, also lost her opening matches at two pre-Wimbledon grass-court tournaments.

Earlier, Montreal’s Francoise Abanda defeated Japan’s Kurumi Nara 6-2, 6-4 and Poland’s Jerzy Janowicz defeated wild-card entry Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., 6-4, 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (2).

Sixth-seeded Milos Raonic of Thornhill, Ont., Vancouver’s Vasek Pospisil and Bianca Andreescu were scheduled to play Tuesday at the All-England Club.