Mosquito AA Braves win provincial baseball title

The Red Deer Mosquito AA Dick’s Auto Braves wrapped up a dominant season on the weekend, closing out the year with a provincial banner in hand.

Red Deer swept their way to the title with five straight wins in Spruce Grove, including a thrilling 10-8 final win against the Parkland Twins.

Braves’ pitcher Luke Schmitt struck out four Twins’ batters in three innings while only allowing three runs.

Tied 4-4 in the fourth, Grady Rodzinyak hit a two-run double to give the Braves a temporary lead. After the Twins added four runs in the fifth, Schmitt hit a three-run inside the park home run to revive the lead.

Matthew Deaver struck out two Twins in the final inning to close the game out.

On the way to the title, the Braves beat Sherwood Park 15-3, South Jasper Place 12-9, Innisfail Indians 7-6 and the St. Albert Cardinals 9-2.

In their game one win, the Braves mercied Sherwood Park after four innings including eight runs in the first and RBI from Addison Giesbrecht and Rodzinyak.

Against Jasper Place, Kieran Peterson got the win on the mound and Brett Belich closed the game out. Spencer Claerhout was three-for-three at the plate.

The 7-6 win against Innisfail came down to the final out as Peterson hit a bases-loaded single to win the game.

Claerhout mowed down eight St. Albert batters in just four innings in the 9-2 victory that led to the final appearance.