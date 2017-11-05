Mrazek stops 36 shots as Red Wings shut out Oilers 4-0

EDMONTON — Petr Mrazek made 36 saves and Martin Frk and Anthony Mantha each had a goal and an assist as the Detroit Red Wings beat the Edmonton Oilers 4-0 on Sunday.

Frans Nielsen and Gustav Nyquist also scored for the Red Wings (7-7-1), who have won three of their last four games.

The Oilers (4-8-1) have yet to win two games in a row this season.

Detroit started the scoring 3:23 into the first period as Nielsen made a perfect redirection on a Nick Jensen point shot that was headed wide, giving Oilers goalie Cam Talbot little chance on the play.

The Red Wings went up 2-0 midway through the first during a scramble in front of the Edmonton net, with Nyquist whacking home his first goal of the season. Nyquist was helped to the dressing room later in the period after a knee-on-knee collision with Oilers defenceman Eric Gryba.

Detroit added to its lead midway through the second period as a turnover led to an odd-man break, finished off by Frk.

The Oilers came close early in the third as a puck was flipped over Mrazek by Zack Kassian and hit the crossbar before being batted to safety by the defence.

Detroit took a 4-0 lead on the power play six-and-a-half minutes into the third as a rebound came to Mantha and he deposited his seventh goal of the season into the net.

The Red Wings are back in action Monday with the third game of a four-game trip in Vancouver. The Oilers head out on a four-game road swing, starting Tuesday against the New York Islanders.

Notes: It was the first meeting of the season between the two clubs, which will meet again in Detroit on Nov. 22… Edmonton has not historically had much success in matinee games, coming into the game with a record of 52-72-9-6… Oilers forward Anton Slepyshev was injured. Kailer Yamamoto replaced him in the lineup. Should he play one more game with Edmonton, the first year of his contract kicks in.

