NLL’s Toronto Rock to partner with Gord Downie and Chanie Wenjack Fund

TORONTO — The Toronto Rock have partnered with the Gord Downie & Chanie Wenjack Fund for the National Lacrosse League team’s home opener on Dec. 16 against the Saskatchewan Rush at Air Canada Centre.

The Rock will donate $1 to the Downie Wenjack Fund for every ticket sold for the game.

Representatives from the Downie Wenjack Fund will be on the Air Canada Centre concourse on game night accepting donations, selling merchandise and raising awareness.

The mission of the Downie Wenjack Fund is to encourage reconciliation between non-Indigenous and Indigenous people in Canada.

Gord Downie was the lead singer of the rock band The Tragically Hip. He died from brain cancer on Oct. 17 at the age of 53. He dedicated the final year of his life to raising awareness of Indigenous issues and the destructive legacy of residential schools in Canada.

Downie’s brother Patrick will address the crowd prior to the game.