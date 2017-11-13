No clear favourite in CFL West final between league-leading Stamps, surging Esks

CALGARY — Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson seems as curious as anyone to find out which team is going to be installed as the CFL Western final favourite.

Will it be Dickenson’s crew, which finished with the best record in the Canadian Football League, but dropped its last three regular-season dates? Or will it be the Edmonton Eskimos, who toppled the host Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the West semifinal on Sunday?

It’s tricky business for oddsmakers.

“I’ll be interested in seeing what the betting line is,” Dickenson told reporters Monday at McMahon Stadium. “I know a lot of people surveyed will be taking Edmonton. And that’s OK. I certainly don’t feel like we’re going to go in as heavy favourites, which could, in our minds, maybe help.

“It’s going to be a dog fight. It’s going to be one of those games that I feel either team could win.”

The Battle of Alberta is slated for Sunday in Calgary, where local observers have been doing some serious hand-wringing. The Stamps’ three-game losing streak is their longest since 2007.

Nevertheless, Dickenson has faith in his group.

“We have to play with confidence,” he said. “You get confidence by executing and doing your job the right way. We had a little bit of a hiccup lately, but I’m certainly ready to play another game. I have faith that we’re going to play well … and keep the things that were causing us pain out of the plan — penalties, turnovers.”

In the coach’s mind, the afternoon’s outcome will be determined on three fronts — quarterback, defensive line, special teams.

The passers — Bo Levi Mitchell for Calgary, Mike Reilly for Edmonton — make this a marquee matchup.

No one threw for more yards (5,830) or touchdowns (30) this season than Reilly. Mitchell, as usual, finished among the CFL’s leaders.

“The last few years, Mike and Bo have been battling to see who that top guy is,” said Dickenson. “These two guys have been winning a ton of football games. Little bit different types of player, (but) both are winners. Both guys command respect. Also they are guys that seem to play best in big games.”

For the Stamps to prevail and advance to the Grey Cup in Ottawa, Mitchell & Co. need to generate touchdowns.

“You can’t settle for field goals,” said Dickenson, whose team collected a league-high 27 three-pointers from inside the 30. “That’s been one of our Achilles heels all year … we need touchdowns. If we get that, hopefully we win.”

History, however, dictates that it’ll be a coin toss.

In 23 playoff meetings, Edmonton has won 12, Calgary 11. They have split 12 Western final meetings.

“They’ve been one of the best teams, the last three, four years,” said Dickenson, whose club won two of three get-togethers this season. “We’ve had back-and-forth games with them almost every time. I think our teams match up fairly evenly.”

The Stamps’ biggest draw so far was Labour Day’s visit from the Eskimos, which was witnessed by a gathering of 33,731.

Dickenson would love to see McMahon Stadium crammed again.

“I think the fans are ready for a heavyweight tilt,” said Dickenson. “I know last year in the Western Final, that was as loud a crowd as we had all year – it helped our guys against B.C. (in a 42-15 win). I felt like the energy was there.

“It would be nice to really fill the building — it’ll keep everyone warm if it’s shoulder to shoulder up there – and see what we can do.”

Previous story
Ex-CFL player charged with murder in wife’s death

Just Posted

Red Deer man catches bike theft attempt on camera

Having lived in downtown Red Deer for three years, Matthijs Bos has… Continue reading

Safe consumption site back on Red Deer City Council agenda

Though some Red Deer councillors have called a safe consumption site “inevitable,”… Continue reading

Attendance at Agri-trade in Red Deer among best in a decade

Calling it the most attended Agri-Trade since 2009, organizers were elated after… Continue reading

Bowden inmate dies, Correctional Service Canada reviewing

Correctional Service Canada has launched an investigation into the death of one… Continue reading

Red Deer event added to Polar Plunge 2018 season

Event supports Special Olympics Alberta

WATCH: Red Deer remembers

Sam Van Gunst, a veteran peacekeeper, said he was proud to honour… Continue reading

After 70 years, Red Deer veteran still remembers his traumatic war experience

Frank Krepps feels lucky to have survived the Second World War

UPDATED: City hall shut down after carfentanil scare

Deadly opiod found in package of drugs left in public washroom on Wednesday

Merritt Mountie charged with assault

Charges are in relation to an incident in May at the detachment, B.C. Prosecution Service said

A veteran in Red Deer shares his story

His job was to transport morse code equipment to the front lines

Blackfalds RCMP arrest “armed and dangerous” man

A 38-year-old man, who police identified as armed and dangerous, was arrested… Continue reading

VIDEO: B.C.’s own hammock deer garners celebrity status

After getting tangled in a backyard hammock the deer in Prince Rupert has T-shirts, Facebook page

Cannabis activists say they still have work to do after legalization

Cannabis activists say that while they’ve succeeded in helping to push for… Continue reading

Daylight time comes to an end this weekend — amid renewed scrutiny

Daylight saving time ends on Sunday in most parts of the country,… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month