Notre Dame Cougars girls golf team win first ever provincial medal

The Notre Dame girls golf team finished with a bronze at the Alberta Schools Athletic Association provincial championships in Stony Plain this week. (Facebook photo)

The Notre Dame girls golf team accomplished a new mark in school history this week.

At the Alberta Schools Athletic Association provincial two-day golf tournament in Stony Plain, the girls finished with bronze. No other girls golf team at Notre Dame has won a medal at provincials.

Golf coach Dale Henderson said the feat was quite remarkable, especially considering he wasn’t even sure they’d have enough players for a team and two of the three are only in grade 10.

Emilia Hannett, who was the team’s top finisher in 17th place with back-to-back rounds of 103 along with grade 10s Megan McCullough and Natalya Watson made it a tournament to remember.

“I think the biggest thing that these girls had is they were very, very consistent. I think their scores over the two days were pretty similar. They kept it together,” Henderson said.

“They would say they played a little below their level but I thought all three of them played solid. They don’t play a ton of tournament golf. I think they played very competitive, I was quite proud of them.”

McCullough finished the tournament with a two-day total of 210 and Watson finished with 230. Henderson said with both golfers returning next year and another grade 10 on the way, they could be competitive at the provincial level again in 2018.



