Notre Dame Cougars senior boys volleyball to rely on athleticism in 2017

Notre Dame Cougars senior boys volleyball player Brian Murray spikes a ball during exhibition play on Wednesday night against the Hunting Hills Lightning.(Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate staff)

Youthful enthusiasm and athleticism is abound with the young Notre Dame Cougars senior boys volleyball team.

High-intensity and energy is not something Allan Mahoney has had too teach his young team this season, only an aspect he’s had to reign in at times.

The energy has translated into early success, with the Cougars bringing home a trophy from the RDC Fall Classic tournament.

“We’re a pretty young team. Half our starting line right now is new guys. For us to be executing well this early is a good place to be but we definitely have some work to do,” he said.

“With young guys, it’s really all about consistency. They are very talented athletically, they just get in their heads some times and don’t know how to string points together by doing simple things well.”

The Cougars are led by veteran setter Ty Moline, who recently settled on taking his talents to Medicine Hat next season to play for the Rattlers in the Alberta Collegiate Athletic Conference. Mahoney said Moline is one of the steadiest players on the squad and will be key this season.

Brody Kopec, Riley Seward, Liam Krause and Adam Junck are all returning.

“We have a returning setter, middle and right side. So far they’ve been our most consistent players from day 1. They chat a lot with the younger guys about the process as opposed to the result,” Mahoney said.

“They’ve been that secondary coach for me and teaching those young guys what it means to be an athlete at this school and play Cougar volleyball.”

After a a sixth place finish at provincials last season across town at Lindsay Thurber, the head coach knows another provincial bid this year is on the mind of his four returning grade 12s. He’s tried to keep them focused on the week-to-week performances, but Mahoney knows where he’d like to see his team in November.

“I think it’s in the back of their minds but I really don’t let them talk about later in the season too much,” Mahoney said.

“I know that it’s eating at them because last year it was okay, but we really just needed to take that next step. For them it’s a little bit about lets prove ourselves this season and do a little bit better and push for that top four.”

Their first official league game will go Oct. 18 at Hunting Hills.

byron.hackett@reddeeradvocate.com