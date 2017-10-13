Notre Dame tops Lindsay Thurber 27-22

Notre Dame receiver Isaac Colosimo takes a hit from No. 28 on the Raiders Connor McCrea during Friday night’s game between the teams. (Photo by Sean McIntosh/Advocate staff)

The Notre Dame Cougars came from behind to knock off the Lindsay Thurber Raiders 27-22 Friday night.

Lindsay Thurber got on the board first in the opening quarter when quarterback Sean Vandervlis connected with Evan Aldrich in the end zone.

Isaac Colosimo tied things up for the Cougars before the end of the quarter, catching a Triston Taylor pass for a touchdown.

It was all Raiders in the second quarter. Vandervlis scored a rushing touchdown for Lindsay Thurber and the team added two points with a safety.

Notre Dame was down 16-7 at halftime, but was able to turn things around in the second half and scored three straight touchdowns.

The first touchdown came in the third quarter when Taylor found Colosimo for their scoring connection of the game.

Taylor threw for two more touchdowns in the final quarter, finding Alex Groenen with eight minutes left and Blake Coe with three minutes left.

Josh Campbell was able to score one more touchdown for the Raiders with a minute left, but it wasn’t enough as Notre Dame won by six points.



