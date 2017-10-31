Notre Dame student named athlete of the month

Grade 12 Notre Dame High School student Drew Persson takes down and mounts an opponent during a wrestling match last December. (Contributed photo)

Notre Dame High School student Drew Persson hasn’t looked back since she swapped her figure skates for a wrestling singlet.

The 17-year-old Eckville resident was named the Alberta Sport Development Centre-Central athlete of the month Tuesday.

“It’s an honour to get recognition in a bigger place. I’ve always got support and recognition in Eckville, but getting recognition in Red Deer is cool,” said Persson, a Grade 12 student.

When Persson was a figure skater, she used to watch her two younger brothers wrestle. After deciding to leave skating behind, she decided to give wrestling a shot.

“Figure skating was always something I did, but I never excelled at it. But wrestling really fits me – it’s something I have a bit more of a natural ability for,” she said.

Since Persson started wrestling in September, 2015, she has won the High School Rural Provincials twice, the Alberta Schools Athletic Association High School Provincials, the 2017 Alberta Amateur Wrestling Association (AWAA) Provincial Junior gold medal and the 2017 AAWA Provincial Juvenile silver medal.

“Winning at provincials was emotional and exciting. There’s not even words to describe how I was feeling,” she said.

Persson was also an alternate for Team Alberta at this year’s Canada Summer Games. She travelled across the province and to California to train with the team.

She said one of her proudest moments was competing at the Frank Gotch World Catch Wrestling Tournament in Iowa in 2016. At the event she wrestled Shayna Baszler, a veteran UFC fighter turned WWE star.

“I’m pretty sure the match only lasted like six seconds, but it was pretty cool to be out there in Iowa – it’s the wrestling state,” she said.

Persson said she wants to win at nationals this year and then go on to wrestle for the University of Calgary’s varsity team. Calgary is the training centre for Canadian women’s wrestling, she added.

Doing this will bring her one step closer to being an Olympian, she said.

“I want to go to the Olympics and compete internationally. That’s my goal,” Persson said.



