Oilers halt losing streak with 6-2 win over Red Wings

Oilers 6 Red Wings 2

DETROIT — The Edmonton Oilers buckled down and played the kind of hockey they know they’re capable of playing.

A solid 6-2 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday ended a three-game losing streak for Oilers, who’d surrendered 18 goals during their skid.

“There’s no sense of relief, because we know we are capable of winning hockey games,” Oilers centre Mark Letestu said. “We know those three games aren’t the hockey we can play, and we came in to prove that tonight.

“We needed this game, and everyone played with a chip on their shoulder. This is what we need to win games.”

Letestu, playing his 500th NHL game, scored for the Oilers, as did Darnell Nurse, Patrick Maroon, Jujhar Khaira, Drake Caggiula and Jesse Puljujarvi. Connor McDavid added two assists.

Niklas Kronwall and Tomas Tatar scored for the Wings, who lost their second straight game and finished 2-1-2 on a five-game homestand.

The Oilers, who were hammered 8-3 Tuesday in St. Louis, broke open a 2-2 tie with three second-period goals, taking control of the game and limiting the Wings to three shots during the period.

“They were definitely hemming us in our zone,” Detroit goalie Jimmy Howard said. “When they played last night, it’s on all of us. We’ve got to be ready to play from the drop of the puck.”

Khaira gave the Oilers a 3-2 lead at 10:24 of the second period when he beat Howard with a low wrist shot from the high slot. The goal was Khaira’s fourth point in the last four games.

At 14:22, Edmonton increased its lead. Howard gave up a fat rebound on a long shot by Mike Cammalleri and Letestu slammed it into the net. After the goal, Detroit coach Jeff Blashill replaced Howard with Petr Mrazek.

“It was just one of those off days,” Howard said. “They happen over the course of a season, so you just push it to the side.”

With 1:44 left in the second period, McDavid dropped a pass to Caggiula, who hammered it past Mrazek.

“We played the type of game that you need to win in this league,” Oilers coach Todd McLellan said. “We made plays when they were there and managed the puck.

“We were responsible all over the rink and it took everybody.”

Puljujarvi completed the scoring at 18:55 of the third period.

Tatar scored a first period power-play goal, but then Nurse and Maroon gave Edmonton the lead. Kronwall tied it late in the opening period, but it was all Oilers from that point onward.

“They won all the battles,” Detroit captain Henrik Zetterberg said. “We couldn’t get any momentum on our side, but that has to do with we’re in between all the time, we’re half there. You can’t play like that against a team like this. They’re very skilled and fast.

“When we are not playing with our speed, we’re easier to play against.”

NOTES: The Wings opted to go with Howard in goal for a fifth straight game, even though Mrazek posted a 36-save shutout against the Oilers at Edmonton on Nov. 5. … Detroit C Scott Wilson left the game in the second period with a lower-body injury after blocking a shot. … The Oilers assigned C Brad Malone to AHL Bakersfield and recalled D Ryan Stanton from the same club. Stanton was a healthy scratch Wednesday.

UP NEXT

Oilers: Travel to Buffalo to play the Sabres on Friday.

Red Wings: In New York on Friday to face the Rangers.

Previous story
Day has late trouble, still among Australian Open leaders
Next story
Anderson’s goal in OT gives Blue Jackets 1-0 win over Flames

Just Posted

WATCH: Festival of Trees begins

A preview dinner and silent auction was held Wednesday night at Westerner Park

Medicinal marijuana referral clinic to open in Red Deer this month

Local Compass Cannabis Clinic to open by Nov. 30

Proposed trails for Riverside Meadows could provide “natural surveillance”

A proposal to add trails to Riverside Meadows has some residents hoping… Continue reading

Red Deer’s Bower Place aims to demolish Target, redevelop east side of mall

A major design of Bower Place could see the now-vacant Target demolished… Continue reading

Nutrition program continues to fuel students

Red Deer school expands program

Exclusive Video: Joshua Frank explains shooting Gordon, Sandra and Monica Klaus

Frank and Jason Klaus are facing triple murder charges in the deaths Klaus’ parents and sister

Liberals propose billions for affordable housing, including individual benefits

A Liberal government fond of promising help for those working hard to… Continue reading

Alberta Party sees growth in Central Alberta

Greg Clark addressed health care needs addressed in Red Deer

Ponoka council freezes Ponoka Fire Department spending

All discretionary spending frozen until full budget numbers are presented

WATCH: Ponoka’s Festival of Trees sees continued support

Three days of celebration and fundraising held at the Calnash Ag Event Centre

Creationist will speak at home-schooling convention in Red Deer

Ken Ham has debated Bill Nye on the Earth’s origins

Update: Innisfail girl found

A 15-year-old missing Innisfail girl has been located safe and sound. Police… Continue reading

Cost to fix Phoenix pay system to surpass $540 million, auditor general says

The federal government’s chronic salary struggles will take more time and more… Continue reading

Red Deer Christmas Bureau to help 1,300 children this year

Demand is high, but Red Deer always provides

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month