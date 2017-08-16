Olds College Broncos name new Women’s Hockey coach

Chris Leeming was named the new Olds College Broncos Women’s Hockey head coach on Wednesday. (Contributed photo)

The Olds College Broncos have found a new bench boss for their Women’s Hockey program.

Chris Leeming will take over as the team’s head coach this fall, replacing Sarah Hilworth who took a job as the head coach at University of New Brunswick.

“I am extremely excited to have the opportunity to work with such an enthusiastic management group, and team of student-athletes that are determined to win. I’d like to acknowledge the tremendous work Sarah did to bring this program to it’s current state as starting up a new team in the ACAC is no easy task,” Leeming said in a release.

“My goal is to build off of the foundation that she has created here, and further develop a team culture and identity that stems from a passion for the game, thrives on integrity, and maximizes the potential of our student-athletes.”

Leeming spent the last four years as an assistant coach for the University of Windsor Lancers. He also played in the Ontario Junior Hockey system from 2004-2010.

The new head coach will get started at the job officially on Sept. 1.

