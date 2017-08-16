Olds College Broncos name new Women’s Hockey coach

The Olds College Broncos have found a new bench boss for their Women’s Hockey program.

Chris Leeming will take over as the team’s head coach this fall, replacing Sarah Hilworth who took a job as the head coach at University of New Brunswick.

“I am extremely excited to have the opportunity to work with such an enthusiastic management group, and team of student-athletes that are determined to win. I’d like to acknowledge the tremendous work Sarah did to bring this program to it’s current state as starting up a new team in the ACAC is no easy task,” Leeming said in a release.

“My goal is to build off of the foundation that she has created here, and further develop a team culture and identity that stems from a passion for the game, thrives on integrity, and maximizes the potential of our student-athletes.”

Leeming spent the last four years as an assistant coach for the University of Windsor Lancers. He also played in the Ontario Junior Hockey system from 2004-2010.

The new head coach will get started at the job officially on Sept. 1.