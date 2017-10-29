Optimist Chiefs finish with three point weekend

Red Deer Optimist Chiefs goalie Bretton Park is one of the top netminders in the Alberta Midget AAA Hockey League this season. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

The Red Deer Optimist Chiefs collected three of a possible four points on the weekend and that wasn’t enough for head coach Doug Quinn.

The Chiefs fired everything and the kitchen sink at Grande Prairie Storm goalie Lars Kaliel with a season high 59 shots on Sunday, but only scored twice in a 2-2 tie at the Kinex in Alberta Midget AAA Hockey League play.

Quinn said shots aside, he wasn’t happy with his team’s effort out of the gate and overall performance in the tie. He said they might have overlooked the winless Storm.

“People would look at the shots and think we played well, I just didn’t think we played well,” Quinn said.

“It’s one of those games where we had a really strong game (Saturday) and we came into this one really strong in the first ten minutes then thought it would be easy. We were completely on our heels and giving up good scoring opportunities. One of those games where I’m not going to say we played well just because the shot clock said that.”

Red Deer trailed 1-0 after one period but scored twice in quick succession early in the second to take the lead. Hunter Leslie batted a pass from behind the net out of the air for the first goal and Daylan Kuefler scored the second. Ryan McBeath had assists on both goals.

“I always measure my team on work ethic and commitment and I just didn’t think we did that (Sunday),” Quinn added.

Both Grande Prairie tallies in the tie were on the power play and losing the special teams battle was something that Quinn wasn’t happy with.

“We’re still looking for some consistency game in and game out, every single shift,” Quinn said.

“We had opportunities on our power play and it’s really struggled this year. We took some silly penalties and gave up two power play goals. Their goalie played well but, it’s one of those things where I want more.”

Quinn said the effort from his team on Saturday, a 2-0 shutout over the Okotoks Oilers on the road was a much better performance by his club.

“That was a tough team, we went into their rink and we had a strong first. I thought we were average in the second then came out and played probably our best period in the third. I was hoping to build on that,” Quinn said.

With only two goals allowed on the weekend, Red Deer is tied for a AMHL league-low 15 goals allowed over 10 games.

That’s due in large part to the performance of the Chiefs goalie tandem of Bretton Park and Duncan Hughes. Park started both games on the weekend and earned his first shutout of the year Saturday. He also added another 23 saves Sunday in the tie.

“I was just trying to be in the right position. A couple of shots were tough to see, so I had to be ready,” Park said.

Park is near the top of the AMHL with a minuscule 1.50 goals against average and 0.938 save percentage. His partner Hughes has also been stellar with a 1.51 GAA and .941 save percentage.

The first-year Chief said he’s playing his best hockey of his young hockey career this year and was quick to credit his teammates.

“We’re a brotherhood, we play and take responsibility,” he said.

Next up for Red Deer is a trip to Edmonton on Nov. 3.



