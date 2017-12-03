Optimist Chiefs win pair on weekend

The Red Deer Optimist Chiefs snagged a pair of victories on Alberta Midget Hockey League play on the weekend.

The four-point weekend for Red Deer came with a 4-3 win over the Knights of Columbus Pats on Saturday and a 2-1 victory over the Fort Saskatchewan Rangers.

In the 4-3 win, Tanner Scott opened the scoring in the first and three different players found the mark in the second. Noah Danielson, Daylan Kuefler and Tye Carriere notched goals in the middle frame. Bretton Park stopped 15 shots on the afternoon.

Against Fort Saskatchewan, Ryan McBeath scored on the power play in the first and Danielson added the game-winner in the second also on the man advantage. Duncan Hughes made 31 saves to earn the win.

Midget Elite Female

The Red Deer Midget Elite Sutter Fund Chiefs split their games on the weekend.

On Saturday the dropped a 3-0 game to the Rocky Mountain Raiders at home. Lindsay Aitken, Pacey Hansen and Kas Kingston scored for the Raiders in the win and Tevis Schaufert pitched the shutout with 35 saves.

Jesse Jack and Paige Dodd scored in the 2-0 win Sunday over the Edmonton Pandas and Madison McLaren had the shutout with 24 stops.