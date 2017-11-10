Optimist Chiefs win with last second goal

Red Deer Optimist Chiefs forward Brett Meerman scores the game-tying goal against the Calgary Buffaloes in Alberta Midget AAA Hockey League action on Friday night at the Kinex. Red Deer scored with two seconds left in the third to pull out a 2-1 victory. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/ Advocate Staff)

The Red Deer Optimist Chiefs proved the old cliche true that good things happen when you put pucks on net on Friday in Alberta Midget AAA Hockey League play.

With only two seconds left in the game, defenceman Tanner Scott fired a harmless looking towards the net, only to get a friendly bounce off the end boards and strangely past Calgary Buffaloes goalie Garin Bjorklund. The goal helped the Chiefs pull out a 2-1 victory at home over the previously undefeated Buffaloes, who had only allowed 15 goals in 12 games this season.

“Sometimes when you just throw it towards the net, we got a bit of a lucky break. We talked about that earlier. Sometimes if you don’t have a play just get it through and good things happen,” Optimist Chiefs head coach Doug Quinn said.

“Their whole team is strong, that’s one of the best teams out of all the years I’ve coached. One of the more talented teams, they have a lot of depth and speed. It was a really good game for us, we played really well. Pretty excited when we scored.”

Calgary got on the board first in the defensive battle with a goal 21 seconds into the second period from Jake Neighbours.

Red Deer wasn’t able to respond despite good pressure until midway through the frame when Brett Meerman broke through with his third goal of the year. On the play, Deegan Mofford drove wide and feathered a cross-crease pass to Meerman for the tally.

The game stayed tied until the final seconds of the third when Scott found the mark. It looked like Red Deer was heading to their league-high fifth tie of the season in just 14 games.

“They have a really strong offence, but we play pretty good defence and we have worked a lot over the last number of weeks on some of our defensive zone coverage,” Quinn said.

”Our forecheck was a lot better. I thought we limited their opportunities and eventually I thought they started to get a little bit frustrated.”

Bjorklund made 22 saves for Calgary, while Duncan Hughes turned aside 22 for Red Deer.

The Optimist Chiefs are at home for their next five games and are back on the ice Saturday when they host the Airdrie Bisons at 4:30 p.m.



