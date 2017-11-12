Oshie’s shootout goal gives Capitals 2-1 win over Oilers

WASHINGTON — T.J. Oshie scored the only goal of the shootout to lift the Washington Capitals to a 2-1 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday night.

Dmitry Orlov scored in regulation for the Capitals and Braden Holtby stopped 29 shots through overtime and all three Edmonton attempts in the shootout.

Jujhar Khaira scored for the Oilers, who finished 2-1-1 on a four-game trip after winning the first two in overtime. Laurent Brossoit, starting just his second game of the season and 12th in four NHL seasons, finished with 18 saves.

After two scoreless periods, Khaira’s first of the season gave Edmonton a 1-0 lead at 1:32 of the third. Khaira, who hadn’t played in the previous six games, beat Holtby in a mad scramble in front of the net.

Orlov tied it with his first at 5:14, scoring from the left faceoff circle.

The Oilers appeared to score at 6:16 of the second period, but the goal by Oscar Klefboom was waved off after a challenge by Washington coach Barry Trotz because of goaltender interference by Edmonton’s Ryan Nugent-Hopkins.

In the second period, Holtby made two big saves on Patrick Maroon to preserve the scoreless tie.

NOTES: Washington F Brett Connolly returned after missing seven games due to a concussion. … G Cam Talbot, who led NHL goalies in games last season, had played 11 straight games and 15 of the Oilers’ 16 games this season. He hadn’t been rested since Oct. 17. … Capitals D Matt Niskanen (hand) and F Tyler Graovac (upper body) have been skating with the team, but neither has been cleared to play. … Edmonton F Anton Slepyshev missed his second straight game with a lower body injury.

UP NEXT:

Oilers: Return home to host the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday night.

Capitals: Visit the Nashville Predators on Tuesday night.

