Pair of RDC cross country runners named athletes of the week

A duo of RDC cross country runners were honoured Monday for their performances on the weekend.

Jordanna Cota and Adam Wass both picked up Athlete of the Week awards after their strong finishes at the first Grand Prix of the season in Edmonton on Saturday.

Cota, a fifth year Bachelor of Science Nursing student was the top Alberta Colleges Athletic Association runner in the six kilometre distance with a time of 25 minutes and 20 seconds. She finished nearly a minute ahead of second place. Cota also led the Queens to a first place team finish.

Wass, a Bachelor of Science major in his second year raced strongly and ended up in sixth place on the eight kilometre course, with a time of 32:12. The Lacombe native was instrumental in a second place team finish for the Kings.