Pair of RDC hockey players named Athletes of the Week

A couple of RDC hockey players with standout performances were honoured Tuesday for their play on the weekend.

RDC Queens goalie Tracie Kikuchi and Kings forward Lynnden Pastachak were named the RDC Athletics Athletes of the Week.

Kikuchi, a third-year Kinesiology and Sport Studies student put up back-to-back stellar games against the MacEwan University Griffins. She turned aside 41 shots Thursday in a shootout loss, then followed that up Friday with another 29 saves in a 2-1 defeat. The 70 saves over two games brought her save percentage to .933 for the season.

In his first season with the Kings, Pastachak had a weekend to remember with an overtime winner Saturday against the Concordia University of Edmonton Thunder at home. He also added an assist in the 3-2 win, earning player-of-the-game honours. On the road Friday in Edmonton, the Bienfait, Sask. native had an assist in a 5-2 victory.



