Pawlenchuk gets shot with hometown team

Red Deer Rebels forward Grayson Pawlenchuk will have a chance to wear the Edmonton Oilers colours for the first time this weekend at the Canucks Young Stars Classic in Penticton B.C. (Photo by Byron Hackett/Advocate Staff)

Grayson Pawlenchuk wasn’t sure he’d even get another shot at the NHL, let alone don the colours of his childhood team.

The stars have aligned for the Red Deer Rebels 20-year-old forward, as he’ll get a chance to suit up for the Edmonton Oilers at the Young Stars Classic in Penticton, B.C this weekend.

Originally from Ardrossan, about a 30 minute drive east of Edmonton, the veteran of 211 WHL games couldn’t believe his luck when the Oilers came calling. After being injured most of last season, the six-foot, 186-pound left winger wasn’t sure what was on the horizon in the pro ranks.

“I just want to show them what I’m capable of. Bring my best game there and hope to earn a spot in their organization,” he said.

“It’s a great organization so I’m just trying to get into it somehow, if I can show what I can, that’s what I’m trying to get out of it.”

Last year, Pawlenchuk had the opportunity to skate with the Dallas Stars at their tournament in Traverse City, Mich., but didn’t last beyond that.

He was then injured in December of last season and only tallied 19 games for the Rebels. He suited up in late March for the team but was not able to make his return for the playoffs. With that long a layoff, the gritty winger wasn’t sure how his body would react until he hit the ice with Red Deer last week.

“At the start of the year I was bit worried with having so long between games. Playing scrimmages, the black and white game and an exhibition game, that’ll definitely help,” Pawlenchuk said.

“The games in Penticton will probably be a faster pace, but I think I’m ready for it and I should be fine. Once you settle into the game, the nerves settle down too.”

It’ll be a reunion of sorts for Pawlenchuk and a few of his former Rebels teammates in Penticton as well. Evan Polei, Austin Strand and Austin Glover, who all played for Red Deer at various times last season will join Pawlenchuk for the tournament. Along with a couple other familiar faces from the Edmonton area, he said that will help make the experience a more comfortable one.

Entering his final season in the WHL, with a chance to wear an Edmonton Oilers jersey is a thrill he could hardly even quantify after a year of hard luck. With the opportunity to fulfill a dream this weekend, it’s one he doesn’t want to wake up from anytime soon.

“This is my last year I can play in Red Deer so it’s a lot bigger stakes. With me going to Edmonton too and trying to prove what I can. With it being the hometown (team), that’s pretty special and makes a big difference,” Pawlenchuk said.

Edmonton will play the Calgary Flames, the Winnipeg Jets and the Vancouver Canucks at the rookie tournament from Sept. 8-11.

Other Rebels who will attend NHL rookie tournaments include Lane Zablocki (Detroit Red Wings), Brandon Hagel (Buffalo Sabres), Ethan Sakowich (Boston Bruins) and Kristian Reichel (Winnipeg Jets). Red Deer native Luke Coleman, who plays for the Calgary Hitmen is also on the Oilers rookie tournament roster.

