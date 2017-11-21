Penguins’ Malkin out at least 1 game with upper-body injury

Pittsburgh Penguins centre Evgeni Malkin will miss at least one game with an upper-body injury.

Coach Mike Sullivan announced the injury on Tuesday. Malkin will sit out on Wednesday night when the Penguins host Vancouver. Sullivan says Malkin will be re-evaluated on Thursday. Pittsburgh visits Boston on Friday and hosts Tampa Bay on Saturday.

Malkin is second on the team in scoring, with seven goals and 14 assists in 22 games for the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions. It’s unclear who will fill his spot on the second line with Phil Kessel and Bryan Rust. Jake Guentzel practiced with them on Tuesday.

The Penguins could have centre Carter Rowney return to the lineup against the Canucks. Rowney has missed 13 games with a hand injury.

Previous story
A frenzied week for football fans begins with arrival of Grey Cup in Ottawa

Just Posted

Accused murder takes stand

Jason Klaus said he had no idea his family would be killed by Joshua Frank

St. Patrick’s school modernization could include asbestos removal

Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools have told staff, students and parents connected… Continue reading

Campaign renews push to make Bighorn Backcountry a wildland provincial park, ATV groups unhappy

A push to provide provincial protection for the Bighorn Backcountry area has… Continue reading

Providing more services while keeping taxes low is Blackfalds’ dilemma

Town has undergone years of above-average growth

Creationist will speak at home-schooling convention in Red Deer

Ken Ham has debated Bill Nye on the Earth’s origins

VIDEO: Replay Red Deer: Nov. 19

Watch news highlights from the week of Nov. 13

Creationist will speak at home-schooling convention in Red Deer

Ken Ham has debated Bill Nye on the Earth’s origins

Update: Innisfail girl found

A 15-year-old missing Innisfail girl has been located safe and sound. Police… Continue reading

Cost to fix Phoenix pay system to surpass $540 million, auditor general says

The federal government’s chronic salary struggles will take more time and more… Continue reading

Red Deer Christmas Bureau to help 1,300 children this year

Demand is high, but Red Deer always provides

CP Holiday train makes stops in Central Alberta

The popular train will feature entertainment from Colin James and Emma-Lee

Kittens rescued after allegedly being tossed from vehicle

Couple finds abandoned kittens new home through Facebook

VIDEO: ‘Party bus’ goes up in flames in Vancouver

Fire crews responded to the late night blaze

Chicken crosses B.C. road, stops traffic

Rooster makes early morning commuters wait in Maple Ridge

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month