Red Deer Rebel goaltender Lasse Petersen was named the team’s starting goalie after Riley Lamb went down with an injury. (Photo by Jeff Stokoe/Advocate staff)

Petersen named Rebels starting goalie for season opener

In a weird way, it turns out Rebels GM/head coach Brent Sutter did his best Nostradamus impression this training camp.

All along, the bench boss insisted his goalie situation would work itself out.

Earlier this week it did.

Starter Riley Lamb injured his thumb in practice and is expected to miss up to six weeks. Enter returning 20-year-old netminder Lasse Petersen.

“Being a 20-year-old guy, that’s what you play for. There’s challenges every day in this business,” said Associate coach Jeff Truitt.

“Our trust is in Lasse for sure, and (Ethan) Anders is a guy who learns as the season goes on but he’s another quality goaltender as well. Goaltender is one thing, but you have to have the entire group ahead of you playing well.”

Petersen split starts down the middle with Lamb last season and was expected to at least play backup until Lamb got injured this week.

Last season, the Herning, Denmark native had a goals against average of 3.25 and a .896 save percentage through 40 games played. In just two preseason games this year, he has a minuscule 1.50 GAA and a .941 SV%.

Puck drops on the regular season on Sept. 23 at 7 p.m. at the Centrium.

byron.hackett@reddeeradvocate.com

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month