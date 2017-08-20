PGA of Alberta Championship tees off at River Bend Monday

Some of the best golf professionals in Alberta are set to tee it up at River Bend Golf and Recreation Area this week.

Ninety-eight players will compete over two days at the 36th Annual PGA of Alberta Championship and fight for their share of the $31,800 prize.

The field will look to take down two-time champion Dustin Risdon (NGA at McCall Lake) as he looks to win his third straight PGA of Alberta Championship. Wes Heffernan (Golf Canada Centre) is also expected to make a charge for the title.

Other top contenders this year include Craig Gibson (Sirocco GC), winner of the Assistants’ Championship and first on the Order of Merit as well as Tyler LeBouthillier (Lynx Ridge GC, #3), who finished top 10 at three Players’ Tour events and is the 2012 PGA of Alberta Champion.

Plenty of Central Alberta pros will be in the mix as well, including Kevin Broderson (Lacombe Golf and Country Club), Scott Anderson (River Bend Golf and Recreation Area), Mark Di Ubaldo (Red Deer Golf and Country Club), Todd Fiske (River Bend Golf and Recreation Area), Tye Friesen (Lacombe Golf and Country Club), Jordan Krulicki (Red Deer Golf and Country Club), Brian Miller (River Bend Golf and Recreation Area) and Kolby Vold (Wolf Creek Golf Resort).

