Phillips nets hat trick in RDC Queens 5-0 win

RDC Queens soccer striker Nicole Phillps (17) embraces her teammates after her third goal of the game Saturday afternoon in a 5-0 win over the Lakeland Rustlers. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate staff)

The RDC Queens soccer team cruised to a 5-0 win over the Lakeland Rustlers Saturday afternoon at home in Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference action.

After draws in three of their first four games, the Queens finally got into the win column with the victory.

Queens striker Nicole Phillips slid beautifully through the box into a perfect cross for her third goal of the day in the 88th minute to put the cherry on top of a brilliant performance.

Phillips, from Carstairs, powered the Queens to a win with a hat trick and said after they gave up a 2-0 lead to Olds last week, the focus was to close out strong against the Rustlers.

“I feel like we were communicating and listening to each other. We finished the whole game rather than just the first half,” Phillips said.

As for her own effort, the bachelor of education student said it was all about giving her all and really working well with her teammates in the win.

“I just decided to put my whole body into the ball which made the difference and we were listening to each other so those crosses which is the only way I got those in the first place,” she said.

Assistant coach Admir Sarcevic said that with the team failing to convert on a bevy of chances last week, it was nice to see them score five on Saturday.

“It was obvious we were missing some goals in the previous games. We showed in the first half what we’re capable of doing. We worked this week on finishing and that showed. The girls played well and listened to instructions,” he said.

”Nothing worse for the team or the players than getting chances and not being able to score. Once you get in that scoring mode, definitely the confidence goes up.”

Reesa Garez open the scoring for RDC in the 11th minute, before Natasha Saleem struck from long range in the 23rd minute.

The Queens will head to SAIT next weekend to take on the Trojans on Sept. 30.



