Plenty of home games for RDC athletics this week

Red Deer College athletic teams have a busy week ahead at home.

The Queens hockey team (5-3-0-2) will have face off against the Olds College Broncos (4-6) in a home-and-home series. The two teams will lock up at Olds College Thursday at 7 p.m. and will play again in Sylvan Lake’s NexSource Centre Saturday at 7 p.m.

The Kings hockey team (6-4) will play two home games at the Penhold Multiplex this weekend against the Portage College Voyageurs (1-8-0-1). The first game is Friday at 7 p.m. and the second is Saturday at 1:30 p.m.

In basketball the Kings (2-2) and Queens (1-3) will host the Ambrose Lions Friday, with the Queens playing at 6 p.m. and the Kings at 8 p.m. The Lions’ women’s team is 1-4 and the men’s team is 2-3 on the season.

The two RDC teams will then host the Lethbridge College Kodiaks Saturday at the same times – the Kodiak men are 3-1 and the women are 1-3.

RDC’s volleyball teams are off this week.



