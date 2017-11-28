Polak and Andersen lead Toronto Maple Leafs past Calgary Flames 4-1

Maple Leafs 4 Flames 1

CALGARY — Roman Polak scored his first of the season and Frederik Andersen made 19 saves as the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Calgary Flames 4-1 on Tuesday night.

The game was scoreless until late in the first period when Polak gave the visitors a lead they would not relinquish with a fluke goal that pinballed off two Flames players on the way into the net.

Polak’s slapshot from the blue line first deflected off Mark Jankowski and then as it was going well wide of the Calgary net, it deflected off the knee of Travis Hamonic and straight past goaltender Mike Smith.

Nikita Zaitsev, Nazem Kadri and Leo Komarov, with an empty-netter, also scored for Toronto (16-9-1). The Leafs improve to 8-2-1 in their last 11 and are 4-0-1 in their last five road games. Their Western Canada road trip continues on Thursday in Edmonton.

Michael Stone scored for Calgary (13-10-1). The Flames were kicking off a four-game homestand.

Toronto extended its lead to 2-0 at 12:36 on another deflection off a Flames player. This time, it was Zaitsev’s 30-foot wrist shot that ticked off the stick of Mikael Backlund and slipped through Smith’s pads.

That would be all the offence Andersen would need on this night. The long-time adversary of the Flames from his time in Anaheim, improves his career mark to 6-0-1 against Calgary.

Andersen’s best stop came six minutes into the second with Calgary looking for the tying goal. Matthew Tkachuk was set-up in front on a pretty three-way passing play with Mikael Backlund and Micheal Ferland, but Andersen thrust out his right pad to get a toe on the dangerous chance.

Two minutes into the third period, the Leafs surged in front 3-0 when the puck caromed off a skate to Kadri in the slot and he ripped a shot past Smith for his 12th goal of the season.

Stone’s slapshot inside the far post at 5:29 ruined Andersen’s shutout, but that’s as close as the Flames would get.

Toronto had a 30-20 edge in shots.

Andersen improves to 14-7-1 on the season while Smith falls to 11-8-1.

Notes: The two teams meet again in Toronto on Dec. 6… Jaromir Jagr (lower body) was a late scratch for the Flames. He was replaced by Curtis Lazar. Missing his second game was Kris Versteeg (lower body)…. Andersen improves his career record to 5-0-1 against Calgary … Toronto improves to 13-4-0 when scoring first… The Flames have led after the first period only three times, the lowest in the league.

Previous story
Red Deer tennis players roll to victory on home court

Just Posted

Trial draws to a close

A six-week triple-murder trial full of twists is drawing to a close.… Continue reading

Seven year sentence for 2015 Christmas Day stabbing death in Red Deer

Heavily intoxicated the night he killed a Red Deer man, Chad Alexander… Continue reading

Red Deer County protesters aim to ‘start conversation’ about rural crime solutions

Rural residents took two buses to Edmonton this week

Red Deer city council considers changing billboard bylaw

Spreading fewer signs over more areas is being proposed

Mobile mammography testing coming to Rocky Mountain House

Early detection of breast cancer greatly improves treatment options and survival success,… Continue reading

WATCH: Demolition work starts on expansion of Women’s Outreach services in Red Deer

The Women’s Outreach hopes its newest addition will help more victims of… Continue reading

Four suspects steal items at an antique store in Stettler

Three men and a woman entered an antique store in Stettler earlier… Continue reading

Healing centre for children and youth to open in Red Deer in 2018

Outreach centre is hosting kick off ceremony on Nov. 28

Prince Harry, actress Meghan Markle to wed next year

LONDON — Prince Harry, fifth in line to the British throne, will… Continue reading

WATCH: Red Deer couple displays 86 Christmas trees for the love of animals

They raised $5K at their Christmas party on Saturday

Updated: Wind warning lifted in Sundre

A wind warning, that was issued for Sundre yesterday has been lifted.… Continue reading

New columnist joining Advocate team

Market Gypsy starts on November 30

PHOTOS: Festival of Trees senior appreciation afternoon

BY SEAN MCINTOSH ADVOCATE STAFF… Continue reading

Volunteer with victim services in Red Deer

Learn more at info session on Nov. 27

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month