Pole vaulter Rachel Hyink finishes 4th at Canada Summer Games

Lacombe’s Rachel Hyink finished just off the podium this week at the Canada Summer Games. Hyink narrowly missed out on a medal in the pole vault at the games, with her jump of 3.70 metres good enough for fourth place in the final.

Baseball

Team Alberta coached by Red Deer’s Dwayne Lalor is into the semifinals after an impressive five wins and one loss in Group A play.

The first place finish in Group A means they’ll play Manitoba in the semis on Thursday afternoon.

Ponoka’s Cooper Jones had his best game of the tournament earlier this week when he went two-for-three against Saskatchewan in a 6-2 victory.

Basketball

Red Deer College King’s basketball coach Clayton Pottinger has Team Alberta rolling into the semifinals.

On Tuesday night, the provincial squad won 87-66 over Saskatchewan to advance to the semis.

In their semi against Team B.C., Alberta advanced to the final with a 71-56 victory. They will play Team Ontario in the gold medal game on Friday.

They also finished 1-1 in pool play and won their round of 16 game 94-68 over Newfoundland and Labrador.