Ponoka Rodeo results day 3

Bull rider Garrett Smith separated himself from the pack on day three at the Ponoka Stampede with a mammoth 88.75 score aboard Crooked Nose.

The second highest score of the week also came Thursday when Jordan Hansen of Calgary rode Venom an put up and 84.75.

Thursday nearly had a new high in the bareback competition as well, Airdrie cowboy Jake Vold scored an 86.7 on Up in Smoke, just half a point behind leader Richie Champion.

Callahan Crossley scored the top time in barrel racing with a 17.675 ride to put her in second place overall.

Tyler Corrington was the best saddle bronc rider on Thursday, with a score of 84 on Laramie. The ride moved him into a tie for second overall.

Cochrane cowboy Tanner Milan moved into a tie for top spot in the steer wrestling after 5.7 in the morning performance followed by a stellar 4.1 in the afternoon. Blake Gagnon of Innisfail vaulted into fourth place with a 7.0 time in the morning before a 4.6 in the second performance of the day.

Tyson Durfey moved into top spot in tie-down roping Thursday after coming a 7.8 second time in the early performance and a 8.3 in the afternoon for a 16.1 total on the day. He was the only cowboy under 20 seconds on Thursday in tie down.

The best team roping duo was a pair of cowboys from Waldeck, Sask. Tuftin McLeod and Tyce McLeod raced to a total of 15.4 second in their performances Thursday, moving into fifth place.