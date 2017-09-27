Provincial rugby champs named athletes of the month

In most months, the Alberta Sport Development Centre- Central choose to recognize one athlete for their accomplishments, but in September they selected an entire team.

The Red Deer Titans U18 girls rugby team was given the honour this month, after capturing a gold medal in the Alberta Rugby Union provincial final against the Edmonton Nor’westers. Both Red Deer and Edmonton were undefeated heading in to the final, but the Titans proved to be in a league of their own with a dominant 107-0 win. The Titans wrecked havoc on the league all season long, outscoring opponents 722-81 over the course of the season.

The team is made up of 28 girls from five different Central Alberta communities (17 from Red Deer, Rimbey, Rocky Mountain House, Lacombe and Byemoor).

The Titans were led by Courtney Holtkamp, Lora Lee, Leah Brunner, and Gwen Fillinger. Courtney & Jada Holtkamp, Brunner, Fillinger, Lee and Rachel Sever all played with Team Alberta U18 this summer, as did Camryn Holland with Team Alberta U16. Courtney, led Team Alberta (captain and tournament leading scorer) to a gold medal at nationals.



Send your sports tips

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter