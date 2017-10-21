Queens beat Broncos in straight sets again

For the second straight game, the Red Deer College Queens won three straight sets to defeat the Olds College Broncos.

The Queens went 25-11, 25-8, 25-21 against Olds College Saturday night at Red Deer College. This came just 24 hours after RDC beat the Broncos at home in three sets (25-10, 25-19, 25-17).

RDC is now 3-1 on the season after these wins and splitting two games with Briercrest College last weekend.

The Queens will now prepare for back-to-back games against Lethbridge College next weekend.


