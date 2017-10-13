Queens beat Olds, Kings lose in ACAC hockey action

The RDC Queens notched their second straight victory in Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference play 4-2 over the Olds Broncos Friday night.

Olds went up 2-0 in the second period, before Catherine Longchamps cut the deficit to one and then Jade Petrie tied it midway through the period.

Petrie cashed in her second goal on the night short handed midway through the third and it turned out to be the game-winning goal.

Jordyn Burgar added a goal with just under two minutes to play for RDC.

Tracie Kikuchi earned the win in net for the Queens.

RDC Kings

The RDC Kings dropped a tight 3-2 game to the University of Alberta-Agustana in Penhold.

UAA scored three straight goals, including two in the opening frame to sink the Kings.

Dylan Thudium got his fourth goal of the season in the second period and Tanner Butler added a power play marker late in the third for the Kings.

Troy Trombley made 35 saves in the loss while Curtis Skip had 39 for UAA.