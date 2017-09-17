Queens can’t convert on chances, drop 1-0 game to Trojans

Red Deer College’s Reesa Garez shields the ball from SAIT’s Rachelle LaBranche during a matchup between the two squads on Sunday in Red Deer. (Photo by Sean McIntosh/Advocate staff)

The Red Deer College Queens lost its first game of the season after failing to convert on a number of chances.

Red Deer College lost 1-0 against the Southern Alberta Institute of Technology Trojans on Sunday afternoon at home.

Esad Elkaz, Queens head coach, said it was just one of those games where his players couldn’t find the back of the net.

“We created five or six 100 per cent chances, but the ball just didn’t want to go in. We’re going to have to work hard in practice to fix some of the problems with finishing,” he said.

This was the first loss of the season for Red Deer College, who have tied in its other three games. In its four games, the Queens have scored three goals.

Elkaz said he was pleased with how the Queens played despite losing.

“We’re creating chances and moving the ball from our side to their side – we’re doing a lot of good things, we just need to find the back of the net,” he said.

The lone goal came from the Trojans’ Autumn Schneider. She beat Red Deer goalkeeper Erin Gill after a bit of a broken play in front of the net in the 37th minute.

Trojans goaltender Amy Offredi was able to fend off the Queens’ offensive pressure through the rest of the game to earn her third shutout of the season.

Chelsea Webster, Queens defender, said the team is going to need to work on finishing.

“I think our effort was there, we had everything working for us, but … we can only hold them off for so long, we have to finish to win.

“We couldn’t really catch a break which was frustrating. We had that one lull defensively and it cost us,” she said.

Despite the frustration, the team didn’t doubt its ability to comeback and win until the final whistle, said Webster.

“You can’t get down on yourself and you have to stay encouraging to your teammate and luck will come. It didn’t go our way today, but there’s lots of the season left,” she said.

The game against SAIT was the second home game of the weekend for the Queens. RDC played Olds College to a draw on Saturday.

The Queens are back in action Saturday, Sept. 23 when the team hosts Lakeland Rustlers at 2 p.m.

