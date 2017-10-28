Red Deer College’s Eva Bonde takes the ball to the hoop while SAIT Trojan defender Melissa Wooley chases her in Saturday’s game at Red Deer College. (Photo by Sean McIntosh/Advocate staff)

Queens drop season-opener 59-39

The Red Deer College couldn’t get its offence rolling in a 59-39 loss to the SAIT Polytechnic Trojans in the 2017-18 season-opener.

Saturday night’s game at RDC was tight after the first quarter, with the Queens leading 13-11.

The second quarter was a whole other story, with SAIT outscoring the Queens 16-6. RDC trailed the Trojans 27-19 at halftime.

The Queens were able to inch closer to SAIT in the third quarter and RDC only trailed by five points heading into the fourth.

RDC started on the right foot, nailing a three-pointer on its first possession bringing the team within two. But that was as close as the game got.

The Trojans outscored the Queens 22-4 through the rest of the quarter and won the game 59-39.

Ken King, Queens head coach, said his team’s defence played well, but the offence needs work.

“When you hold the other team to 59 points, you’ll usually win that game … our defence was definitely awesome today,” King said. But “we shot the ball horribly and we have to finish around the rim better.”

RDC made just 23 per cent of its shot. The team will need to improve its shooting percentage if it wants to find success, said King.

Emily White, who was named most valuable player last season at the RDC Athletic Awards, did not play due to injury. Even though the team missed White, not having her in the lineup wasn’t the reason RDC lost, said King.

“We had the ability to win the game with the people who were on our roster, there’s no doubt in my mind. We just didn’t have a consistent effort from everybody across the board,” he said.

The young players on the team stepped up in the season-opener, King added.

“I’m ecstatic for our rookies,” said King. “I could not have asked some of those first year girls to come in and do what they did.”

One first-year Queen King praised in the first game of the year was Jessie Handley, who played 14 minutes and grabbed three rebounds.

Handley said she had a blast playing in her first college basketball game and knew she had to bring high energy to the court.

“When you only get a few minutes every gameone of the most important jobs is to bring some energy to help the team out.

“We just need to work on our execution offensively. When we improve on that I think we’ll be good,” said Handley.

The Queens will travel to Briercrest College and Medicine Hat College next Friday and Saturday for its next games.


