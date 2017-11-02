Tracie Kikuchi stood tall in the RDC net with 29 saves on 33 shots in a 4-1 loss to the NAIT Ooks Thursday night. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

Queens fall 4-1 to NAIT Ooks

SYLVAN LAKE- The RDC Queens stormed out of the gate Thursday but allowed four unanswered goals to the NAIT Ooks in a 4-1 loss in Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference play.

Victoria Johnston got RDC on the board just 4:21 into the game before it all went downhill for the Queens.

Brittney Savard notched a power play goal for NAIT midway through the opening frame and Natsumi Kurokawa scored just 2:14 later. On another power play late in the first, Verca Kuzelova scored to open up a 3-1 lead.

Kuzelova scored her second of the night midway through the second.

Tracie Kikuchi stood tall in the RDC net with 29 saves on 33 shots.

With the loss, the Queens moved to 4-6-2 on the year.

The Queens head to Edmonton to take on the Ooks Friday night with puck drop set for 7 p.m.


