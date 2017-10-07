Queens roll over Okanagan College

RDC Queens forward Emily White drives to the basket on Saturday against Okanagan College in the Holiday Inn and Suites Thanksgiving Classic. (Photo by Byron Hackett/Advocate Staff)

The RDC Queens bounced back in a big way after opening their Thanksgiving weekend tournament with a loss.

RDC showed off all their offensive weapons in a massive 71-48 win over the Okanagan College Coyotes Saturday afternoon.

With just a 34-21 lead at halftime, the Queens came out like gangbusters in the second half and scored at will on the Coyotes.

Head coach Ken King said he was much happier with the performance on Saturday and in all facets of the game his team showed what they were capable of.

“I thought our energy was excellent. We did a much better job at taking care of the ball. We were the aggressors a lot more often than not and that makes a difference,” he said.

“I think our poise and what we did with the ball was so much smarter. We were so much less frantic. It made a big difference in what we were able to get on the offensive side.”

King again used a deep bench in the contest, still trying to iron out a rotation for the regular season. He said from returners to new faces, everyone was on the same page throughout the game.

“We saw some combinations that look very strong. We saw some that we will see quite a bit of success with,” he said.

“Even as we start rotating through everybody, there’s girls that are going out there that know the play and know what to do and that’s exactly what they’re supposed to do. Go out there and play good defence and execute.”

Emily White lead the way offensively with 13 points, while new guard Sandra Garcia-Bernal put up 12. Those two along with returning guard Mary Krause stood out for King in the game.

“In her second game, Emily played quite a bit stronger. She was scoring better and being the aggressor. Really making people try and guard her,” King said.

“Sandra is all over the place, she’s super quick and really helps us on the defensive end. She sets the tone for our energy, it then becomes a challenge and everybody else has to match that when they’re on the floor with her. Mary Krause, that’s probably the best game I’ve seen her play in a Queens uniform. It’s a game I always thought she could play and I hope she can build on it.”

Lauren Bailey also chipped in ten points in the win. Both White and Eva Bonde each had 11 rebounds in the game.



Email sports tips to Byron Hackett

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter