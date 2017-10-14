Queens roll past Briercrest in three straight sets

What difference a day made for the RDC Queens volleyball team.

Less than 24 hours after mental mistakes plagued the Queens in a five set loss to the Briercrest College Clippers, a seemingly rejuvenated squad pushed past the visitors in three on home court in Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference play.

Miranda Dawe took control of the RDC offence, with 17 total attacks and 12 kills to earn player of the game in the three set sweep (25-16, 25-20, 25-14).

Overall, head coach Chris Wandler said his team looked much more under control in the victory Saturday and were able to manage the ebbs and flows of the match better than Friday night.

“A little bit more on the being prepared side, we talked about the idea of confidence. It’s about being prepared and knowing that you can execute in a given scenario at any given time,” he said. “We had a lot more preparedness before they served the ball and that translated into better play.”

Another key difference was the serve receive game for the Queens along with their ability to put Briercrest in tough spots with strategically place serves.

“We took advantage of their errors (today). We probably served the best we did last night (compared to) all of last year,” Wandler said. ” It’s just consistent pressure. We don’t go for the big aces, we make the opponents make that next touch.”

Libero Kaylee Domoney was credited with just four digs, but her steadying presence in the passing game was another big reason the Queens were pull out such a smooth win.

“We’ve got one of the best liberos around, so make her dig the ball. Trust her, she can’t do anything when the ball is served out of bounds,” Wandler said.

The head coach added that two players he felt stepped up to turn the tide Saturday were the Dawe sisters, Miranda who was player of the game and Katrina, who had five kills on 10 total attacks and has stepped up this season in her second year.

“Miranda did a way better job of communicating to her teammates. Which allowed her to focus on the positive side. She maybe got a bit too inside of herself (Friday) and outside of her comfort zone. She did a way better job of doing what she needed to do and giving support to her teammates,” Wandler said.

“Katrina did a really good job, too. Big step for her from last year, at this time. That’s because she’s worked her tail off.”

Next weekend the Queens will host the Olds College Broncos Friday then travel to to Olds Saturday to complete the home-and-home set.



Email sports info and tips to sports reporter Byron Hackett

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter