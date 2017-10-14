Queens shutout by Rattlers

Red Deer College’s Reesa Garez tried to keep the ball away from Medicine Hat College’s Daragh O’Fuarthain in Saturday’s game in Red Deer. (Photo by Sean McIntosh/Advocate staff)

Despite a number of chances the Red Deer College Queens just couldn’t score in Saturday’s match against the Medicine Hat Rattlers.

The Queens dropped the game 2-0 at home against the Rattlers. Queens coach Esad Elkaz said the 2-0 score wasn’t reflective of the game.

“Most of the game our girls dominated. We created chances, but just like the rest of the season we just didn’t have much luck and we struggled to find the net,” Elkaz said.

The Rattlers were able to jump ahead in the 79th minute off a Shaelyn Holdaway shot.

The Queens fought back and had a few chances, but Medicine Hat’s Rachel Dorais scored an insurance goal for her team in the 87th minute.

Elkaz said RDC, now 1-4-3 on the season, has been playing well all year.

“We’re playing well from the back to the middle, we just can’t find the net … that’s been our problem all season,” he said.

Erin Gill, Queens goaltender, faced 17 shots in the game against the Rattlers. She was impressed with the performance of her team, she said.

“We played really hard today,” Gill said. “It was one of the better games we’ve played this year. Medicine Hat was a good team and definitely gave us some tough competition.”

Gill said she isn’t kicking herself over the two goals against.

“I think we had a couple unlucky moments and that cost us,” she said. “I don’t know if there’s anything else we could’ve done on those goals against, which is a little frustrating.”

With just two games left on the season, the Queens will need to work on its finishing touch, Gill added.

“We need to score. It’s that simple. It’s been our biggest issue all year,” she said.

RDC will play its last home game of the season on Sunday, when the teams takes on Lethbridge College at noon.



sean.mcintosh@reddeeradvocate.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter