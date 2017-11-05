Queens volleyball split weekend in Medicine Hat

RDC Queens outside hitter McKenna Barthel had 14 kills in a three set sweep over the Medicine Hat Rattlers Sunday. (File photo)

Miranda Dawe and McKenna Barthel lead the RDC Queens to a win Sunday in Medicine Hat against the Rattlers in Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference play.

The duo combined for 28 kills in the three-set sweep (25-17, 25-20, 25-20). Dawe also chipped in 12 digs in the victory while Barthel had nine. Setter Chanelle Kayser also had a big game with 35 assists in the win.

RDC dropped the first match of the weekend Saturday in Medicine Hat in a four set loss (25-19, 23-25, 25-14, 25-11).

After the Queens opened with a win in the first set, they dropped the next three.

Miranda Dawe was a force for the Queens, with 12 kills and 12 digs.

Katrina Dawe was the player of the game with 14 digs and four kills.

With the up and down performance on the weekend, the Queens are now 5-3 on the season.

RDC is back on the court next Friday at Ambrose University, before heading home on Nov. 11 to play Ambrose.