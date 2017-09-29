Queens win in five sets; Kings cruise to open tournament

The RDC Queens served up a win in their opening game of Holiday Inn and Suites Volleyball Challenge tournament with a five set victory over the College of the Rockies Avalanche.

RDC opened the non-conference tournament with two set wins (25-12, 27-25), before losing the next two sets (24-26, 23-25). The Queens won the fifth set 21-19. They’ll square off against the King’s University Eagles on Friday night at 6 p.m.

The Kings cruised to a victory Thursday, easily beating the Keyano College Huskies in three sets (25-20, 25-22, 25-16). They’re also back in action Friday night after the Queens.


